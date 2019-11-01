Lego's wooden minifig is the perfect Christmas gift for Lego fans

Before Lego made bricks, it make finely crafted wooden toys – it was founded by a carpenter, looking for a new way to use his skills during an economic downturn. Now the company is releasing a limited edition collectible that commemorates this history, and makes for the perfect Christmas gift for any Lego fan.
- Buy the Lego Wooden Minifigure for £109.99 at the Lego Store UK
- Buy the Lego Wooden Minifigure for $119.99 at the Lego Store US
It's a 5:1 scale minifigure (meaning it's five times bigger than normal) of the classic minifigure design, but made from FSC Certified oak, with plastic iconic yellow hands.
It comes with a small collection of Lego bricks, which can be built into a few different accessories for it to hold, including a guitar, a camera, and a pen. Obviously, you can also build anything else you want to accessorise it with using more bricks from your collection.
Customisation is the name of the game, actually. Part of the idea is that you can have it as just a beautiful wooden decoration like it comes – as we said, it's currently planned to be strictly limited edition, and it comes in a premium gift box, so it'll be a great collectible for Lego nuts – but Lego also encourages you to make it your own.
Paint it, dress it up, build Lego creations around it – do whatever you like, really. It's a really fun way to celebrate over 40 years of the Lego minifig, and the origins of everyone's favourite Danish brick maker.
