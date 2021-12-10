Lego Technic BMW M 1000 RR just became my first mandatory purchase of 2022

Uh oh. I was supposed to be starting 2022 on an economy drive. But now that doesn't look like it's going to happen as Lego has just unveiled its brand new Technic BMW M 1000 RR set.

And, well, as an avid motorbike fan and owner of the pre-existing Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R set, I simply have to add this 1,920 piece beauty to my garage.

As with the Ducati bike, the BMW M 1000 RR here has been designed in partnership with its maker and features several of the real bike's real features recreated in brick form. This is the first 'M' bike brought to the Lego range and it delivers a fully functional three-speed gearbox, front and rear suspension, front steering, a gold chain, three different screen dashboard options and a printed windshield.

Stunning, powerful and fierce... the bike's alright, too. (Image credit: Lego)

Speaking on the unveiling of the BMW M 1000 RR, Samuel Tacchi, designer at Lego Group said that:

"It’s been so much fun getting underneath the skin of such a significant model for BMW Motorrad. There’s a reason why these beautifully engineered bikes are so universally loved by the biking community, and we are confident our LEGO Technic version is a winner like its real-life namesake.

“The set has a truly authentic design, features functional yet intricate working parts, provides a challenging build and is visually stunning. It’s also the largest ever LEGO Technic bike set and we know the building experience will be just as addictive as the adrenaline rush from taking the real thing out on the track."

There's plenty of authentic M 1000 RR detailing. (Image credit: Lego)

Meanwhile, Ralf Rodepeter, Head of Brand and Product at BMW Motorrad stated that:

"When BMW Motorrad’s management announced the first-ever M-developed motorcycle, the BMW M 1000 RR, everyone knew that the result was going to be something special. In the same way, the LEGO Technic team realised it would take something never-seen-before to pay true tribute to the M RR. The result is both a motorbike and a Technic model that are state-of-the-art within their respective fields."

The suspension works and there's a functional three-speed gearbox as well. (Image credit: Lego)

As you can see from the images on this page the bike is really quite something and absolutely screams BMW M 1000 RR. And it arguably should do, too, considering its price, which is ringing in at launch at €199.99 / $229.99 / £174.99. That's a substantial price increase over the Lego Ducati but, to be fair to Lego, there are more than three times the amount of bricks in this set.

This BMW set also comes supplied with racing stand and display plate.

Needless to say I will be buying this beautiful motorbike set, and hope Lego continue to partner up with bike makers to create more sets. I'd love a Suzuki Hayabusa, Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R or Yamaha R1.

The BMW M 1000 RR launches on 1st January 2022 at www.LEGO.com/BMW and on 1st March 2022 at other retailers.