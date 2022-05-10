Lenovo Legion 7 has RGB lighting on every side – and I want one as my next gaming laptop

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Who doesn't love RGB lighting on a gaming laptop? I sure do. It just shouts 'gamer' that bit harder, is fun to customise, and oh my gosh has Lenovo gone all-out with the latest iteration of its Legion 7 gaming laptop.

That's because the 2022 Legion 7 – which marks its seventh generation release – has "full environmental RGB lighting", meaning there's lighting around every edge of its frame. That's right: the sides illuminate, the rear vents illuminate, and although you can't see it in these pictures even the front has a strip which emits colour-changing light.

I've seen gaming laptops with a fair degree of RGB lighting before, but nothing to this kind of level. Oh, I almost forgot: the keyboard of course also has lighting, as does the fingerprint-meets-power-button, even the Legion logo on the lid lights up! Indeed, the Gen 7 Legion 7 is dripping with RGB.

Lenovo Legion 7 (Gen 7): What about the spec?

Of course you don't buy a gaming laptop solely on the degree of RGB lighting it has. You'll want other core specs to be in place too – and there's certainly no lacking of that here.

The 16-inch screen that adorns the Legion 7 – which is WXQGA for what Lenovo tells me is the first time in a gaming laptop (i.e. 2560 x 1600 pixels across a 16:9 aspect ratio) – and comes in a variety of options. Baseline it's a 165Hz LCD option, but you can spec it up to Mini LED for greater brightness, and choose up to 240Hz too.

The battery is an as-large-as-they-come 99.99Whr, while core power comes courtesy of up to 12th Gen Intel Core HX Series (the product name then changes to Legion 7i, if you're wondering) or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors, further supported by graphics options from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU or AMD's Radeon RX 6850M XT mobile graphics.

Lenovo Legion 7 (Gen 7): When can I buy one?

All that RGB and power caught your eye? Mine too. And there's not too long to wait to be able to buy one either: the AMD spec Legion 7 will go on sale in the USA from June, priced from $2,059. Interestingly Lenovo also sells the Legion 7i, which is the Intel spec machine, starting from $2,449. UK pricing and release dates are yet to be announced.

And if all that RGB lighting is just too much for you then there are Legion 7 Slim and Legion 7i Slim variants, which are obviously slimmer in terms of build, but also dial down the amount of RGB, the overall power available, and the price tag accordingly (starting from $1,519 instead).