Learn how to pack a suitcase correctly with Tumi

Packing for a holiday or business trip can make or break your time away (we're not being overly dramatic, promise).

Do it right and you'll sail though airport security with enough space on the return leg for a shopping spree at Duty Free, but do it wrong and wearing a crumpled, creased jacket at dinner and you're hair gel exploded and ruined half of your clothes.

Luckily for you luggage and travel experts at Tumi have shared a few tips on how to pack a suitcase correctly.

They know a thing or two about global travel and suitcases, literally spending their working hours establishing the ultimate concept, design and function of luxury travel essentials and accessories.

This are Tumi's tips:

First things first. Always check the weather forecast for your destination.

Use the TUMI folding pack to pack a separate set of clothes into your brief or personal item, just in case your luggage gets lost.

Use TUMI packing cubes [or another brand of packing cubes] to separate outfits by colour and occasion while traveling.

Have an “essentials pack” on hand with painkillers, hand sanitiser, umbrella, etc.

Pack clothes inside dry cleaning plastic wraps.

Turn your blazer inside out to prevent wrinkling. Pack socks, undergarments and other small items around the handlebars to create a flat packing surface.

Put a dryer sheet inside your suitcase to keep your clothes smelling fresh.

When hanging items, layer garments; blouse/jacket/ pants all can be hung on one hanger. Wrap belts around the inside of the case, insert into shoes, or line collars with them to keep them crisp.

Roll clothes instead of folding. (i.e. roll socks and stuff into your shoes.)

Use a jewellery roll to hold delicate necklaces and earrings – they’ll never tangle.

Unscrew the lids of liquid cosmetics/toiletries and place a simple patch of cling film on the top and screw them back on to prevent any liquids from ruining your trip.

Choose the right shoes and wear the heaviest ones to reduce weight in your suitcase.

Buy toiletries when you get to your destination or use the ones the hotels provide to reduce space and weight in your bag.

Make a photocopy of your passport when traveling to another country. Keep the copy in a separate bag from your passport.

It's all simple stuff, right? But we find these simple packing tips can often be overlooked. Follow this checklist and you'll be pro-traveller in no time.