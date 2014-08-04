Leaked snaps show off metal Samsung Galaxy Alpha

Sammy's expected high-end blower has shown up on Weibo toting spiffing metal edging...

Samsung's long-rumoured Galaxy Alpha smartphone has been leaked in surprisingly clear (for once) shots, and it looks to be sporting some shiny metal trimmings.

The general speculation is that Samsung's working on a series of high-end smartphones, with the aptly named Alpha being first in line for a premium debut.

The new images, courtesy of Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo, appear to show a more ritzy design aesthetic compared to previous plasticky Samsung smartphones.

What's most notable is the metal edging, a design technique Apple made use of in its iPhone 5S which touts itself as a premium handset.

Rumours so far tip the Alpha to come packing a 720p 4.7-in display (the rumoured screen-size for Apple's unconfirmed iPhone 6), 32GB of storage, and is a dead-cert to feature 4G/LTE connectivity.

We saw what looked to be the Samsung Galaxy Alpha in a leak last month, sporting Sammy's signature dimpled rear with what looked to be a metal trim - which now appears to be confirmed.

There's no official word from Samsung confirming the high-end device's details thus far, but we'll keep you posted.

Source Weibo

Via PocketLint