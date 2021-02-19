Leaked OnePlus smartwatch could be Wear OS' first real Apple Watch competitor

We already knew a OnePlus Watch is in development, now, for the first time, we've got an idea of what the smartwatch will look like thanks to a recent patent filing, or should I say, the smartwatches, because the patent filing shows two design variants.

This isn't the first time we've heard about two different versions of the OnePlus smartwatch, but it is the most official leak we've seen so far.

Best smartwatch: top wearables reviewed and rated

The patent was filed with the German Patent and Trademark Office, and discovered by TechnikNews, and reveals two OnePlus Watches with the same body, but two different straps.

Taking inspiration from the Apple Watch, the OnePlus watch patent reveals that the straps will be made out of stitched leather (or a leather substitute) and a silicone/rubber strap.

(Image credit: Technik News)

Of course, this hints that you'll be able to dress it up, for everyday or evening wear, or dress it down, for comfort and for use while exercising.

The patents show that the sporty strap has a simple, Apple Watch Sport Band-like pin-and-hole locking mechanism, while the leather band has a more traditional deployant clasp.

The patent does reveal you can swap out the bands easily, just as you can with almost every other smartwatch.

The question remains, though, whether there will be two different hardware versions of the OnePlus Watch, similar to the Apple Watch, which uses different materials to reach different price points.

The patent does clearly show a circular design, however, so we know that OnePlus won't be following the rectangular trend.

We also know that the smartwatch will come running Google's Wear OS, after Pete Lau, OnePlus' CEO, hinted at the two companies worked together to improve the wearable operating system late last year.

For more details, such as specs and a full design, we will have to wait until the smartwatch is officially announced.

When could that be? Well, Lau has previously indicated that it would be launched in 'early 2021', so we could expect to see the smartwatch launched alongside the OnePlus 9 in March.

Liked this?