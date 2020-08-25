Xbox Series X leak says Halo Infinite might slip until 2022

Halo Infinite was supposed to be the Xbox Series X title that got people to upgrade most. The most famous exclusive IP Xbox has was going to be the tip of the spear in Microsoft's fight back against Sony and its PS5.

Launching alongside the next Xbox in late 2020, Halo Infinite was the flagship piece of software Microsoft was going to use to show gamers just how special gaming on the "world's most powerful console" was going to be.

Then, the unthinkable happened – Halo Infinite was delayed indefinitely into 2021. The reason? 343 Industries, the game's maker, said it was down to "multiple factors that have contributed to development changes" and that "it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday".

Suddenly, the Xbox Series X didn't have its flagship launch title and passionate Xbox gamers the world over stared down the barrel of a winter holiday season without a new Halo game to play on their brand new console.

And some of those gamers made their disappointment very clear indeed.

At least, though, gamers could look forward to fighting with the Master Chief in 2021, be that on either the Xbox One or Xbox Series X.

Well, in potentially heartbreaking news, it now looks like Halo Infinite could be in a lot more trouble than anyone realised, and so much so that it could even slip out of next year entirely into 2022.

That's because, as reported by Tom's Guide, a new leak from a Microsoft insider known by the alias 'sponger' on the Resetera forum, states that:

“I was considering a lot to post it or not, but after few consultations with few different sources I'll put it;



Microsoft/343i is currently very busy with idea of dropping Xbox One support for Halo Infinite.



Even idea to postpone it to early 2022 is on the table. It's pretty messy up there with decisions but they are convinced that they need to make best Halo game ever."

Two things stand out massively. Firstly, the fact that, according to sponger, the idea to postpone Halo Infinite "to early 2022 is on the table" for Microsoft. That would be a massive slip if it comes to pass, and would leave the Xbox Series X without its flagship series for not just its launch period, but for its entire first year, also.

And the second thing to stand out in the leak? That "Microsoft/343i is currently very busy with idea of dropping Xbox One support for Halo Infinite".

No new Halo for Xbox One gamers? That would be very disappointing to gamers who can't afford to upgrade or are still very happy with their Xbox One gaming experience.

Here at T3, while 'sponger' has indeed leaked things before that have come to pass, we aren't sold on this new leak entirely at all, and suggest you take it with a big pinch of salt.

Yes, it is clear that Halo Infinite has had some issues, and that has led to disappointing fan reactions to things like its graphics, and it is also clear that the game needed more time to finish, but we honestly can't see it taking more than an entire extra year to bring up scratch and complete.

Also, Microsoft has said that it isn't going to make gamers upgrade to the next-gen aggressively as it is pursuing a wider gaming ecosystem strategy, so culling the Xbox One version of Halo Infinite would run exactly contrary to that in our opinion. How could you say you aren't forcing people to upgrade when the platform's biggest exclusive is only playable on the next gen?

Here's hoping this leak proves to be false and we can all look forward to a jaw-dropping Halo Infinite gaming experience in early 2021, be that on Xbox Series X or Xbox One. 🤞

How does Halo Infinite look right now? The latest gameplay trailer can be watched below.