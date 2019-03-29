Le Col's 2019 cycling range is here to help you ride further and faster

British cycling clothing brand Le Col has updated its range for 2019, with a focus on improving the performance of road cyclists and racers. A refined Hors Categorie Jersey and a Pro Jersey headline the new collection and their understated styling looks great.

"Our new Hors Categorie and Pro Jerseys are about making those extra improvements, by 5 or 10%," says Le Col founder, Yanto Barker, "because those sorts of enhancements can make a big difference in comfort and, ultimately, performance."

Le Col says the Hors Categorie Jersey has been created from a fabric designed for the wide-ranging temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere, chosen for both its high wicking and cooling properties in hot weather while also providing insulation against the cold. The small fourth waterproof pocket is a nice added touch. The Hors Categorie jersey retails for £150.

The Pro Jersey is what Le Col says is the fastest and most aerodynamic jersey that it has ever produced. It features a new fabric construction, flat locked seams, a lock down zip puller for use at high speeds, a silicon gripper on the waist and sleeve hem combined with an ergonomic cut on the collar to remove bunching of the fabric whilst in a fast riding position. The Pro Jersey costs £120.

Shop Le Col’s new arrivals for 2019 at lecol.cc.

Le Col sales and deals

While you obviously won't find Le Col's 2019 kit being sold at discounts right now, you can get other items in Le Col's range on sale. Hit the links below to save some money.

Le Col Winter Sale – save up to 40%

Le Col at Sigma Sports – a handful of items discounted by 35%