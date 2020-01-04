Last chance to get FOUR MONTHS of Amazon Music Unlimited for £0.99

Here's a great deal if you just got a new Bluetooth speaker for Christmas and now you want some ridiculously cheap music to stream to it. It's just as good if you already had a Bluetooth speaker and you want some ridiculously cheap music to stream to it.

Right now, you can get FOUR MONTHS of Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p (or 99c if you're in the US). That's a phenomenal offer for Amazon's on-demand, ad-free music streaming service which offers access to 50 million songs which you can control via Alexa, or download and listen to offline – so you'll never be without music wherever you are.

Once the four months are up, the service is charged at £9.99/month (or £7.99/month for Prime members). In the US you'll pay $9.99/month after the super-cheap four month period ends ($7.99 for Prime members). However, you're not obliged to continue with it as you can cancel any time so there's really no downside to this deal.

We're highlighting the deal now because it ends on 6 January 2020, so you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this fantastic offer. Check out the full details of the deal below:

