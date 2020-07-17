Last chance MacBook Air deal! Save £150 on the new Air – ends TONIGHT!

The newest MacBook Air was only released a few months ago – working its way straight into our list of the best laptops – and if you're think of grabbing one, this is the perfect time: it's down to to a ridiculously cheap £850.49 thanks to a double discount with eBay's special 10% off deal from now until 11.59pm on Friday July 17th.

That's a saving of £148.51 from the £999 price Apple charges – enough to kit it out with any accessories you need too, such as one of the best laptop bags.

The price of the MacBook Air was already down to £944 at eBay, and you get an extra 10% off that price, bringing it down it super-bargain status. Read how to get the deal below.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB) | Was £999 | Now £850.49 at eBay UK with discount code PLEASED

Apple's newest MacBook Pro gives you a 1.1GHz dual-core Intel processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with a 13-inch 2560x1600 Retina display with True Tone. Apple's new keyboard design is more reliable (and feels better) than other recent versions of the Air, and there's all-day battery life. To get this price, buy the Air and enter the coupon code PLEASED at checkout for your extra 10% off!View Deal

That's not the only offer on the new MacBook Air, though! Currys also has the new model with a big discount:

• See the MacBook Air 2020 (256GB) for £924 (save £75) at Currys

Or it's also worth checking out the deals at John Lewis, which has £50 off the new model, and provides its customary two-year guarantee, of course.

• See the MacBook Air 2020 (256GB) for £949 (save £50) at John Lewis

And Amazon is matching that offer from John Lewis for price.

• See the MacBook Air 2020 (256GB) for £949 (save £50) at Amazon UK

The new MacBook Air is a brilliant machine, for work or fun. In our MacBook Air (2020) review, we said" "it's a hugely successful product, and it gets a really strong recommendation from us. It is not only the Mac that best suits most people, it's also one of the best laptop choices overall."

Its dual-core processor is powerful enough for most people's use, and thanks to Apple's use of extremely speedy flash storage, it feels incredibly fast in operation – it comes on from standby in a fraction of a second, and apps open immediately.

It has a fingerprint sensor for easy secure unlocking, and has a new microphone array for keeping your voice ultra-clear in conference calls. Its stereo speakers are surprisingly clear and powerful, too.

And, being a MacBook Air, it's really light and easy to carry around. It weighs 1.3kg, and having a 13-inch high-res screen means its footprint isn't too big.

One feature we love about the screen is that it has Apple's True Tone display tech, which shifts the colour balance of the screen to match the ambient lighting in the room, so that white on the screen matches what a what a white piece of paper looks like in the room. This is much easier on the eyes than the blue-toned screens we're used to, especially in the evenings.