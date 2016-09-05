Land Rover teases with a first look at the all-new Discovery

Land Rover has given us our first glimpse of the all-newLand Rover Discovery ahead of it reveal on September 28th at the Paris Motor Show.

The new Disco will have seven seats, and was created with absolute versatility, capability, and technology at the forefront.

Gerry McGovern, Land Rover's Chief Design Officer, said, the “New Discovery redefines the large SUV. Land Rover's design and engineering teams have revolutionised the Discovery DNA to create a highly desirable, extremely versatile and hugely capable premium SUV.”

Land Rover also released this image, showing all five generations of Discovery together:

As you can see from the image, the fresh 2017 model looks much sleeker, bringing it more in line with the Discovery Sport, and also much more orange.

Stay tuned to T3 for the latest from the Paris Motor Show.

