Tonino Lamborghini Antares smartphone on sale

Tonino Lamborghini has announced it will be releasing a limit edition luxury smartphone called the Antares, which will be available from today exclusively from Carphone Warehouse in Selfridges. The phone will retail for £2,500 SIM-free.

The Tonino Lamborghini Antares boasts a 4-inch scratch-proof Gorilla Glass screen and is packing a quad-core 1.5 GHz processor under the hood. The phone is running on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean OS and has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard memory. User can expand this by a further 32GB through its MicroSD card slot.

The Antares has a 13 mega-pixel camera on the rear and a 5 mega-pixel front facing camera. It's roughly 0.53 inches thick and encased in stainless steel and leather.

“Antares is designed to match instantly recognizable Italian flair with great performance and stunning materials," CEO of the Tonino Lamborghini Group, Mr. Gianluca Filippi said.

"Together these qualities speak to our exclusive design heritage, one that communicates the spirit of the 'Raging Bull' that adorns our crest."