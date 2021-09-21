Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS5 reviews sound like a return to the PS2 era - and I'm here for it

Upon initial reveal, Kena: Bridge of Spirits had me. An action-adventure where you collect small, adorable Forest Spirits - known as the Rot - and use them in a Pikmin-like manner to battle and gain abilities. Yes, please! It also helps that the game appeared very reminiscent of something you would find on the PlayStation 2 or GameCube - and I mean that in the most complimentary way.

Thankfully, it seems my hunch was correct with early reviews for Kena coming out as extremely positive. At the time of writing, the new PlayStation 5 console exclusive is sitting at an 85 on Metacritic, consisting of 19 positive reviews. It's another big win for PlayStation, following in the footsteps of Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and more recently, Deathloop.

Praise has been given to its Pixar-like graphics, charming world that's easy to jump into, and reminiscent feeling of playing a game from three generations ago but made for today's systems. The latter of which will clearly be a divisive topic. For me though, it's a resounding win.

A selection of reviews can be found below:

The GameCube and PlayStation 2 created some truly wonderful experiences for me growing up, and I still harken back to the days of its somewhat more simple approach to design. Not every game needs to be an open-world 300-hour plus, take on every side-mission in sight adventure. Some can be a delightful dozen hours where you command a group of little furry creatures, and I'm here for it.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available from today across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.