Keep your beard soft and supple with Beardpoo

Matt, Mike and Lee, three bearded friends became fed up with dry skin and beardruff, so they decided to take matters into their own hands. The result is Beardpoo, a new male grooming product.

Beardpoo comprises of a two-step regime, shampoo and moisturiser. The shampoo softens bristles, soothes itchiness, and aids thickness, while the Moisturiser hydrates and prevents dry skin.

Both products are manufactured in Britain, and use natural ingredients, and vitamins.

Beardpoo has partnered with CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) and will be donating 25% of all profits to the charity to help combat male suicide.

If your beard is in need of some TLC, it's available exclusively on Beardpoo's website.

Prices start at £11.99 for just the Shampoo, or, for true beard fans there's a service costing £15 a month, ensuring you never run out of Moisturiser and Shampoo.

