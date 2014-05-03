Katee Sackhoff to star in EVE: Valkyrie

Katee Sackhoff, the actress famous for play Starbuck on Battlestar Galactica has been cast in CCP's EVE Valkyrie flight simulator

CCP have announced that Katee Sackhoff, the actress famous for playing Starbuck in Battlestar Galactica, has been cast in its new virtual reality flight simulator game, EVE: Valkyrie.

Sackhoff, who has also appeared in Nip/Tuck and the recent Riddick movie, will play the role of Ran, the first ever Valkyrie pilot who guides the player through the game.

CCP made the announcement to a packed hall in the HARPA convention centre in Rekjavick, Iceland, at this year's EVE Online Fanfest. In a video played to the audience, Sackhoff said she was thrilled by the prospect of appearing in the game.

"The first time I played EVE: Valkyrie, I immediately knew I had to be a part of it," said Sackhoff. "Even with the roles I have played, it is the closest I have ever felt to being a real spaceship pilot. It is a truly transformative video game experience."

EVE: Valkyrie was originally a planned PC release, using the groundbreaking Oculus Rift VR gaming headset. However, it was revealed at Fanfest that the game will also be landing on the PS4 console and Sony's Project Morpheus headset will be a part of its interface.

The game puts players in the cockpit of numerous starfighters and then shoves them into VR dogfights against the AI and other players. We at T3 had a short go on it at Fanfest and will be posting our impressions later.