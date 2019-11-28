Join the Dark Side (or not) with these awesome Nixon Star Wars Black Friday watch deals

One watch to rule them all...oh, wait, that's not the right franchise

(Image credit: Nixon)

By

Are you a wrist watch AND a Star Wars fan? This Black Friday deal will be right up in your street. EMP has seriously dropped the prices on Nixon's Star Wars themed watches, the Millennium Falcon one is better than half price now, save £199 on just that one watch. Our personal favourite is the gold C-3PO one, bringing serious style to the table.

• Up to 53% off on Nixon's Star Wars range on EMP, prices from £69.99, you save up to £199 (53%)

Nixon is the leading premium accessories brand for the youth lifestyle market. Founded in over 20 years ago in California, USA, Nixon began with a small line of watches exclusive to specialty boardsport and fashion retailers. Now in over 90 countries, Nixon has established themselves as a watchmaker to be reckoned with.

Nixon's Metallica range is also discounted, head over the Nixon's website to check them out.

Nixon Star Wars - Millennium Falcon Watch | Black Friday price £174.99 | Was £373.99 | You save £199 (53%) on EMP
This silver-coloured stainless steel Nixon watch should be on the top of every decent Star Wars fan's Christmas list. The engraving on the back says "Never tell me the odds". Perfect!View Deal

Nixon Star Wars - Death Star Watch | Black Friday price £174.99 | Was £319.99 | You save £145 (45%) on EMP
You don't have to join the dark side to get this sweet Death Star themed watch in black-grey. The engraving on the back says "Fully operational". Pure comedy.View Deal

Nixon Star Wars - Kylo Watch | Black Friday price £174.99 | Was £279.99 | You save £105 (37%) on EMP
Maybe Rey didn't, but you can still team up with Kylo and save £105 by buying this watch from EMP. The engraving on the back says "Nothing will stand in our way". Looks the most subtle from the lot, too.View Deal

Nixon Star Wars - C-3PO Watch | Black Friday price £114.99 | Was £199.99 | You save £85 (42%) on EMP
Not only one of the cheapest watch of the lot, it also looks classy as hell, almost as classy as the droid itself. The engraving on the back says "This is madness". Bless. 😄View Deal

Black Friday sales around the web

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.