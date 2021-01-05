PE with Joe Wicks burns less calories than this FREE Instagram HIIT workout

Want to get fit for 2021? You should consider doing HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts: it can help you lose weight, boosts metabolism and get you strong too. And although PE with Joe will return for 2021 to help kids move a bit more while schools are closed, if you want to burn calories, you should try these free Instagram workouts instead.

Online and offline home workouts are getting more popular by the day and it seems they are here to stay on the long run. In a research conducted by RunRepeat, 1,990 gym members were asked how they will approach staying fit in 2021, in comparison to the start of 2020.

Not surprisingly, only 15% of current gym members thought a gym membership was the best way to achieve their fitness goals in 2021 and nearly three-quarters of gym members said running and other outdoor activities or home fitness options (21.86%) are the best ways to achieve their fitness goals in 2021.

And when it comes to home fitness, there are plenty of apps and free workouts to choose from. Golfsupport.com ran a little experiment of its own to see which 30-minute Instagram workout burns the most calories. They asked 67 people to complete one workout from a predetermined list per day and record the calories burnt.

Participants were wearing fitness trackers to measure heart rate and calories burned; probably wearing the best running watches or best Fitbits would've been a good option too. As well as measuring calories burned, Golfsupport asked testers to give a rating out of 10 for music and enjoyment of each workout and finally, asked them if they would do the workout again or not.

Instagram workouts that burn the most calories

Bradley Simmonds’ HIIT workout burned a whopping average of 412 calories in 30 minutes, making it the most sweat-inducing and calorie-burning workout on the list. 68% of people also said they would do another workout with him.

Body by Ciara took second place, only just. Ciara's workout burnt an average of 403 calories in half an hour, with 72% of people saying they would do the workout again. Ciara also came out on top in terms of music, with an average rating of 9/10.

In third place for calories burnt is Barry’s Bootcamp UK (386 calories per 30 min workout).

National treasure Joe Wicks' PE workout came relatively low down on the list in terms of calories burnt, torching 290 per half hour session. However, Joe came joint top in terms of enjoyment rating, an average 9/10 score.