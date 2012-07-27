Jaguar C-X75 supercar to sport a 1.6 engine?

Image 1 of 5 Jaguar C-X75 Image 2 of 5 Jaguar C-X75 Image 3 of 5 Jaguar C-X75 Image 4 of 5 Jaguar C-X75 Image 5 of 5 Jaguar C-X75

Jaguar's C-X75 concept supercar will reportedly house the same powerful engine that'll be used to power the motorsports cars of the future

Jaguar's concept supercar, the C-X75, will land with a 500hp, 1.6-litre four-cylinder twin-charged engine - the same one that will be used to form the base engine in future motorsports cars (including F1) - according to reports.



It's believed the engine will provide the motor with enough muscle to take off from 0-60mph in just under 3.0 seconds. The C-X75 will reportedly reach a top speed of 200mph.



Jaguar has also chucked in two electric motors – one on the front axle and another on the rear.



A 200kg 600-volt battery will deliver power to the motor, which can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 6.0 seconds solely on electric power, according to reports. It will also host two jet turbines and four-wheel drive capabilities.



However, enthusiasts will have to wait a while to get their hands on the car as it's still a concept – a Jaguar spokesperson told T3 that they're “still working on it”.



The C-X75 will be the car-maker's first ever road warrior to use a carbonfibre shell, created in conjunction with the Williams F1 team. It was first unveiled back at the Paris Motor Show last year.

Source: MSN Cars