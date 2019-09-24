This Jack Wolfskin x National Trust waterproof jacket is 30% off – don't wait for Black Friday

Make no mistake, we're in for what seems like biblical amounts of rain over the next several days. Those of you who are yet to invest in a high quality, fully waterproof jacket that will actually keep you dry in a rain shower might enjoy slipping into the Jack Wolfskin Cragside men’s waterproof jacket, which is now 30% off at Cotswold Outdoor.

A handsome waterproof available in Night Blue, the Cragside has a wide range of features to deliver a more custom fit and to enhance its windproof, waterproof (20,000mm) and breathable (> 15000 g/m²/24h) performance. For example, the hood is detachable, so you can remove it then stash it in the collar during finer weather or on walks where you’d rather team your new jacket with a funky beanie.

The fully adjustable hood tapers into a peaked bill to further keep the rain out of your eyes if you don’t wish to wear a hat underneath. The Cragside’s versatile zip system means this jacket can also be enhanced, in terms of warmth, for winter by adding in a compatible Jack Wolfskin inner jacket.

On top of this, the Cragside has two hand pockets, an inner pocket and a secret pocket, which is handy for stashing small items like keys and coins if you don’t want them jangling around elsewhere. The cuffs and hem are also fully adjustable, further enhancing the fit and weatherproofing.

Jack Wolfskin x National Trust Cragside Waterproof Jacket | Was £150 | Now £105 at Cotswold Outdoor

The Cragside waterproof jacket has decent eco-friendly credentials too, mostly thanks to a 100% recycled outer layer. It’s also free of harmful PFC chemicals. The jacket itself has a cotton-esque feel and an appearance not too dismilar to twill, and looks very smart when worn over jumpers and teamed with proper walking trousers .

If you’re shopping around for a new waterproof, this is definitely one to check out while it’s still on sale.