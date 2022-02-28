Jabra headphone sale: top favourites like Elite 7 and Elite 75t deeply discounted

Amazon is throwing a sneaky sale on a range of Jabra audio goods available on the online retailer right now. We’re seeing big discounts with up to 30% being dropped on the price of the beloved headphones and earbuds.

Jabra makes some of our favourite headphones, making it onto a number of our regular guides, as well as scoring full marks in our Jabra Elite Active 75t review . The company frequently leads the way with affordable audio gear, but that’s not to say there’s a lot of compromise when it comes to sound quality and performance. Jabra is known for offering a great balance between price, design and functionality.

Looking through what’s available on Amazon’s Jabra sale, we’ve picked out our favourite headphones and listed them below for your perusal.

Jabra Elite Active 75t | AU$249 AU$169 on Amazon (save AU$80) Among the best in their field, the Elite 75t comes with active noise cancellation and up to 24 hours of battery life. Once in the ear, the 75ts are very discreet – and what's visible is suitably stylish and well-finished. Utilising Jabra’s 4th-gen true wireless connection, stuttering and dropouts should be a thing of the past. All coming with a handy charging case for protection and making sure you’re able to make full use of the full day of claimed battery life. They ship with access to the Mysound and Mycontrols features, giving you the ability to personalise your experience with the sound, as well as reprogram all the buttons for your specific needs.

Jabra Elite 7 Active | AU$279 AU$228 on Amazon (save AU$51) These are a great bargain buy if you’re looking for comfortable earbuds that will stay put throughout the toughest of workouts. Boasting an IP57 waterproof rating, you can all but guarantee they’ll handle even the sweatiest of gym sessions. Intelligent noise control allows you to choose how much of the outside world you want to let in. Perfect for keeping an ear on the road during runs, or for blocking everything out if you’re keen to be left alone during your exercise.

Jabra Elite 85h | AU$379 AU$199 on Amazon (save AU$180) Jabra’s first foray into the world of premium over-ear ANC cans were pretty good when they first arrived on the scene a couple of years ago and can still hold their own against more expensive alternatives. The Elite 85h offers up to 41 hours of battery life, solid active noise cancellation performance and great sound. The 8-microphone array offers excellent call quality as well as reduced background noise.