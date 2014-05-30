Apple iWatch in shock wireless charging rumour

The Apple iWatch will come with wireless recharging - if the latest report out of China turns is to be believed.

Insiders at Luxshare have apparently gushed to the media that the company recently sent wireless recharging coils for the iWatch to Apple for approval.

The Chinese electronics maker is one of two coil manufacturers being considered by Apple for the iWatch, the report added.

When questioned officially, Luxshare declined to comment on the deal because “the product is not yet available”.

The insider implied that Apple is aiming for a second half launch date.

This isn't the first rumour we've heard about how the iWatch will be charged. Earlier on in the year, it was suggested that Apple was testing solar and wireless charging.

iWatch rumours have been ramping up over the last month as we get closer to the end of the year.

With Apple's Worldwide Developers conference just around the corner, it's increasingly likely we'll get a clearer idea of what to expect from Apple's rumoured smartwatch.

Source: G for Games