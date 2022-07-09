I've think Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 looks like an Apple Watch and Garmin beater

Samsung's 2022 smartwatch is seriously good looking and a real rival to the very best smartwatches

Carrie Marshall
By
published

When it comes to the imminent Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, pretty much the only secret remaining is what it smells like. A ton of new renders have been published by Evan Blass at 91Mobiles, and they show the Watch from every angle, in different colour options and with a range of watch faces. And it looks brilliant, definitely up there with the very best smartwatches you'll be able to buy in 2022 such as the Apple Watch Series 8

The renders show two models: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, and the more premium Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. That latter one is similar to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and comes in either grey titanium or black with the option to have LTE cellular connectivity.

The regular Watch is more like the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and once again there's a choice of LTE or Bluetooth-only models. Both watches will have Wear OS 3.5 with version 4.5 of Samsung's One UI Watch skin.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 on white background

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Watch launch in August

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to be launched at the Samsung Unpacked event in August. We're not expecting huge hardware changes on the inside, although a larger battery for the Pro is rumoured: the Samsung watch lasts longer than Apple's one does, but there's always room for improvement. Reports also indicate faster charging at 10W instead of the current 5W. The Pro is also rumoured to be getting a tougher sapphire glass construction.

The addition of a temperature sensor has been rumoured for a while, but it's unclear whether it's going to make it: according to well-informed industry watcher Ming-Chi Kuo, neither Samsung nor Apple have quite cracked the algorithm for reliable temperature reporting yet.

We're expecting prices to be much the same as for the current generation, so that's around £249/$249 for the standard Galaxy Watch and around £100/$100 more for the Pro.

