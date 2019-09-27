It's T3 magazine's 300th issue spectacular – with 300 gadgets that will upgrade your life

Our huge package has the complete guide to 8K TVs, a 50 Greatest Gadgets of All Time book, interviews with tech leaders about the future, and more!

(Image credit: Future)

By

Celebrate our 300th issue with 300 gadgets that will upgrade your life! Plus, we test the revamped Samsung Galaxy Fold, we interview tech’s brightest for a glimpse of the future, the best noise-cancelling true wireless headphones, and more!

Grab the issue in print and you get a bumper package with the complete guide to 8K TV, a book about the 50 Greatest Gadgets of All Time, classic gadget stickers, and a download of our first ever issue!

You can also can try 5 issues of T3 for just £5 with our autumn sale right now! That's delivered right to your door, too.

