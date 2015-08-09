Is this our first look at Huawei’s Nexus?

We've been hearing rumours for a while now about which company will produce the next instalment in Google's Nexus series. It now looks like we're getting two phones; one from LG and one from Huawei - and it looks like we just got our first proper look at the latter.

A new YouTube video from tech blogger Steve Hemmerstoffer – a.k.a @OnLeaks - features a mysterious black handset up close that's claimed to be Huawei's upcoming Nexus phone.

The ten-second video doesn't reveal a great deal, largely down to the video's below-par quality, although there are a few talking points to go over. Firstly, the video confirms what we've been hearing for quite some time now; a fingerprint scanner. You can see the security tech underneath the camera, as well as a USB-C connection on the bottom.

It's also worth noting that the handset in the video appears to be quite large too, which matches rumours that Huawei is building a 5.7-inch device. That's big, but not as hefty as last year's 6-inch Nexus 6. Other rumours have tipped a 21-megapixel camera, a Snapdragon 810 or 820 chip and Android M - the upcoming version of the OS which will likely launch with the Nexus.

We should also mention that Google has confirmed LG as a Nexus producer. It turns out the rumours were true, Google is indeed following Apple's tactic of releasing two handsets, as it did with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

While we wait for more official word on the upcoming Nexus duo, check out Hemmerstoffer's video below claiming to be of Huawei's phablet.