Is it Black Friday today? When is Black Friday and when do the sales start?

Today is Friday but is today Black Friday? Technically, no. This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, 27 November. In the US, that's a well known fact given that Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving, so not knowing when Black Friday is in the US would be a bit like being clueless as to when Boxing Day is in the UK.

However, not having Thanksgiving in the UK, it's less clear when Black Friday is, and because Black Friday is all about the Black Friday sales, the important question here is "when do the Black Friday sales start?"

Well, we're now a week away from the actual Black Friday, but the Black Friday sales and deals have been going on for some time now. Amazon kicked off its 'early Black Friday deals' on 26 October. Those deals ended on 19 November, but then Amazon's 'Black Friday week' started, with even better deals – that 'week' runs from Friday 20 to Monday 30 November, which is a bit of a stretch of a definition of a week, but hey.

30 November is also Cyber Monday, traditionally a big day for online sales in the US while shoppers would gravitate towards bricks and mortar stores on Black Friday. Of course, due to the situation this year, the vast majority of purchases in the Black Friday sales and the Cyber Monday deals will happen online.

Pretty much every major retailer takes part in the Black Friday sales and T3 has guides to the top sales below. They're updated regularly so we recommend bookmarking them so you can return to them and ensure you don't miss any great deals.

T3's guides to the 2020 Black Friday sales

Black Friday sales around the web

If you'd rather jump straight to the retailers' Black Friday sale pages, you'll find links to the very best Black Friday sales below, so you can save on electronics, furniture, fashion and lots more.