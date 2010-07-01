iriver T8 Dongle unveiled

USB stick-shaped PMP rocks full file support and neat looks.

iriver's rep for natty and different PMPs has always meant we've had a soft spot for their sometimes oblique offerings. And the new T8 dongle is no different.

Essentially a USB stick with music playback skills, it comes in two flavours, 2GB and 4GB, along with support for a slew of formats including MP3, WMA, AAC, WAV, OGG and FLAC.

-------------------------------------

Related links:

- iriver's sporty T10 MP3 player

- iriver 80GB X20 review

-------------------------------------

At 26 x 83.5 x 12.8, it's not quite as slimline as its top-end rival, the iPod shuffle, but those dimensions hardly make it a porker either. Fire it up and iriver says you'll get 15 hours playback, which is more than ample for gym sessions or just mooching about town.

The only sticking point is the price. iriver is keeping schtum, but you can expect this to cost the right side of fifty quid when it lands soon. Like the look of it? Have your say on our Twitter and Facebook pages.