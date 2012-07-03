Irate T-Mobile customer destroys store in refund rage

Not happy with your T-Mobile service? This mancunian has taken customer complaints to a whole new level. Watch the video below to find out why
As far as temper tantrums go, this is as shocking as they come.
An irate customer trashed a T-Mobile store in Manchester city centre on Saturday after apparently being refused a refund for a mobile phone contract.
Staff stood back in disbelief as 42-year-old Jason Codner began to systematically rip phone displays off walls and overturn furniture.
The middle-aged man, from Salford, also set off a fire extinguisher, while passers-by began filming his angry episode on their mobile phones.
Codner's shocking display was later posted on YouTube where it has already received nearly half a million hits!
He was later led away by five police officers and charged with criminal damage and public order offences. According to a statement released by the Met, Codner is due to appear in court on July 30.
A T-Mobile spokesman said: “The customer's dispute was in relation to a refund that we were not able to give - as it was clearly outside of the stated terms and conditions.
“We are currently assessing the damage, and will be re-opening the store as soon as possible”.
Watch the shocking footage below
Image & source: Daily Mail
Words: Samantha Loveridge