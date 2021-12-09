iPhones finally hit the Amazon AU store

When Amazon opened an official Apple Store in July this year, we were treated to plenty of great offers on MacBooks, AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches and plenty more. What was missing from there were iPhones. That’s now changed as Amazon has now added Apple’s flagship handsets to its growing catalogue.

This team-up between Apple and Amazon is good news for anyone who doesn’t want to camp outside of an Apple Store during new releases, or just likes to have their tech toys easily accessible from home at the best possible prices. Amazon has the most competitive prices on most of its catalogue, including all things Apple, and that includes the iPhones now.

The iPhones available to purchase on Amazon are the current models – namely, the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 mini, along with the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max and iPhone SE. As was to be expected, the 13 range is full price, but we're seeing juicy savings in the 12s with discounts of up to 20%.

It's worth bearing in mind that ongoing global supply issues might affect the stock available on Amazon Australia, so if you’ve been waiting to get your hands on an iPhone 13, you will need to be quick.

We’ll be keeping an eye out on future price drops, so you can save on the Apple phones in the days to come.