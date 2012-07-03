Apple's loss is Android's gain - iPhone sales slump

The iPhone 4S may still be the nation's favourite smartphone, but sales of the handset have slumped in recent months as Android devices rise in popularity

Apple's iPhone 4S is beginning to lose its grip on the smartphone market as a result of growing competition from Android-toting handsets, such as the recently-released Galaxy S3 by Samsung.

The iPhone 4S accounted for nearly a fifth of all mobile phone sales in June, but the Financial Times reported that this figure was still down from a quarter at the beginning of March, the Daily Telegraph reports.



The FT also noticed that evidence taken from mobile network operators suggest Apple fans, who're by far the most loyal of any handset manufacturer, are waiting for the new iOS 6 mobile operating system, expected to arrive in Autumn. It will reportedly come pre-installed in the rumoured iPhone 5.

In a further blow to Apple, the data shows the Samsung S3 accounted for 18 per cent of smartphone sales in the first week of June.



As the data by market research firm GfK proved, Samsung's combined sales of 30 per cent outweigh Apple's, although this figure also includes sales of other Samsung handsets, such as the Galaxy Note.

However, the data does not include sales from Apple's stores or its website, neither does it take corporate purchases into account.



Currently, the Android OS is the most popular, with four out of ten smartphones users opting for the iOS alternative.

Words: Samantha Loveridge

Via: Telegraph