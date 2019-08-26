iPhone deal: get £80 off in this Amazon End Of Summer Sale... if you're quick

Amazon's End Of Summer Sale is in full swing, with discounts across a wide-range of products. One that caught our eye is this very generous £80 price drop on the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. The latter was the first to sport the dual-camera system which enables 2x optical zoom and Portrait Mode with artificial bokeh-style blur.

Although it's a few years, the iPhone 7 Plus is still a workhorse. With its 5.5-inch Retina HD display, IP67 water and dust resistant, and faster Touch ID fingerprint scanner – the handset will be eligible for the iOS 13 upgrade later this year.

That means you'll be able to enjoy the new system-wide Dark Mode, MeMoji stickers, new and improved 3D Touch functionality, and faster load times across the board.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus | 128GB | RRP: £669 | Deal Price: £589 | Save £80 (12%)

With its water resistant design, dual-cameras, and speedy second-generation Touch ID scanner – this is still a formidable phone. And with iOS 13 coming next month, more features are on the way.View Deal

