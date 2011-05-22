iPhone app news: Harrods launches official app

Your one-app guide to the world's most famous shop.

Harrods has brought its unique brand of top class swankiness to the App Store by launching an official iPhone app.

The free Harrods app enables you to easily navigate your way around the 7-floor luxury superstore thanks to an interactive map that'll enable you to track down that £10,000 tea cosy you've always wanted, with the greatest of ease.

The app also offers news from many of the 3,000 luxury brands the store offers and the opportunity to sync important dates in the Harrods calender to your iCal app.

You can also pretend to be Liz Hurley or some other outrageously rich socialite and also create a virtual shopping list of those top-notch items you'd love to own.

If you're in store you can get a sense for the hundred-plus year history of the famous Knightsbridge shopping Mecca by exploring points of interest and taking an audio tour of the building.

The app is available to download now.

Link: Harrods app