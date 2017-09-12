iPhone 8 Face ID video leaks revealing multi-angle facial recognition genius

One of the new features expected on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X Edition, is Face ID. Yup, Apple is allegedly doing away with Touch ID in favour of facial recognition using its front-facing cameras.

This leak follows the mega leak of Apple’s secret URLs which contained lots of iPhone 8 information. These were presumably to help share resources among staff ahead of the launch. Someone let slip and now plenty of the surprise has likely been pulled from tonight’s launch event.

This particular leak comes in video format showing off exactly how the Face ID system is setup on iPhone. This includes a new face-like character who looks about the circle before you place your face in that section. It also shows that you need to move your head around so that the ideal picture is captured. This suggests depth recognition from varying angles, supporting the idea of a dual front-facing camera setup.

Presumably this new system will appear in the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X Edition handsets. It’s been rumoured that Apple is having trouble placing Touch ID under the OLED screen of the new iPhone X Edition and so has opted for facial recognition. But since the LCD screens of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are likely the same format, minus a Home Button, these too should have facial recognition to unlock.

