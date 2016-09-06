You don't care if the iPhone 7 doesn't have a headphone jack

We've been running a poll over on our iPhone 7 hub for the past few weeks - asking you, the reader, your thoughts on Apple's upcoming handset.

Over 1700 of you have answered, and some of the results are quite surprising!

We expected a massive uproar about the iPhone 7 losing it's 3.5mm headphone jack - but actually, 70-percent of you aren't that bothered, thinking everything should be wireless in 2016.

Predictably, when asked what you think Apple should include in the iPhone 7 - a MUCH larger battery came out top, with 41-percent of the vote. This was followed by waterproofing (28-percent), wireless charging (23-percent) and eight percent of you thin it should run Android. Jokers!

When asked what you think about the potential new colours - 54-percent believe Black is best, while 46-percent think the Navy Blue is the top colourway.

And finally - the big question - will you be upgrading to the iPhone 7?

A massive 57-percent of youcan't wait to upgrade! While 28-percent will wait until the next version, and 15-percent of readers will NEVER own an iPhone because Apple is rubbish. Obvs.

