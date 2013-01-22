iPhone 5 vs BlackBerry Z10 video reveals Siri-esque features

BlackBerry 10 is still a week away from it's official launch so this video should still be taken with a grain of salt, that said it does give a rough idea of what we can expect

A new video of what appears to be the new BlackBerry Z10 smartphone going up against the iPhone 5 has been uploaded to YouTube by Austrian site Telekom Presse.

One of the most interesting features shown was BlackBerry's new Siri-like service which will let you ask the smartphone questions and get it to perform tasks through voice control.

If the video is to be believed then the new service looks to be a genuine competitor to Apple's Siri and also Samsung's own version, S-Voice with the phone responding instantly to a request given.

Telekom Presse claims that the Z10 device they have is only running a beta of BlackBerry 10 so it's not clear as to whether this is anywhere near the final release we'll see when the OS is unveiled next week.

Elsewhere the video looks to confirm some of the BB Z10's hardware features which includes a micro-USB port and a micro-HDMI port for streaming content straight onto a HDTV.