iPhone 14 tipped for radical redesign by respected industry insider

We're still quite a long way out from seeing the iPhone 14 in the flesh but rumours are starting to trickle in. And while the iPhone 13 is one of the best phones on the market today and a premium product that anyone would be happy to own, that doesn't mean we can't get excited about the next upgrade.

The big news come via Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter at Bloomberg, which is a depository of Apple rumours and industry analysis. Gurman has made claims in it before that have turned out to be true, too, giving it some credibility. Now, looking ahead towards 2022, Gurman made a series of predictions about iPhone 14, AirPods Pro, MacBook Air, and shift towards its own Apple Silicon chips.

According to Gurman, Apple is going to move away from the notch, a feature of every model since the iPhone X, in favour of a radical (for Apple) hole-punch design, which likely won't be dissimilar to some Huawei phones. Gurman is corroborating rumours from Korean outlet The Elec and others.

While this isn't definitive, and Apple's plans can always change, it would make sense for the iPhone 14 – the third generation under the new industrial design – to include a revamped top-section, among other high-end features. Perhaps the iPhone 14 will also include the long-rumoured under-display Touch ID.

On top of this, expect upgrades to the cameras, display (including bringing 120Hz ProMotion to lower-end models), and more. Apple will likely announce iPhone 14 in September 2022.

But, well, the notch has been a constant companion to iPhone users for going on half a decade now, so to see it disappear would be a marked step-change from the American tech giant.

What else for Apple in 2022?

Gurman also shed light on what to expect from Apple in 2022. On the Mac side, this includes Apple Silicon-toting Mac Pro, with up to 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores; updated iMac and Mac mini models, also with Apple Silicon; an updated Air with a refreshed design.

There will also likely be a 5G version of the iPhone SE, as well as three new Apple Watch models: SE, Series 8, and rugged, designed for sports enthusiasts.

And, of course, we'll get to see iOS 16 (codenamed Sydney) and macOS 13 (codenamed Rome). Features will likely begin to trickle out over the coming months as Apple continues work on the OSes.

Want the full picture for Apple over the next year? Then check out T3's Apple in 2022 feature.