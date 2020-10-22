iPhone 13 to bring TWO features that fans are crying out for

The iPhone 12 launched this month and saw Apple dip into the well of its previous iPhone releases (namely the iPhone 6) to revive the flat edge design for a change of pace.

It's very early days to be looking toward the iPhone 13 already, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning out news, and the Apple tipsters have a few nuggets of their own that suggest we'll see another recycled feature make a comeback with next year's flagship.

I’ll help! 🙋🏼‍♂️- not happening (ever)- happening - 50/50October 18, 2020

In a conversation with YouTuber Sam Sheffer on Twitter, leaker Jon Prosser responded to Sheffer's wishlist about what he'd like to see make the cut for the iPhone 13. Along with USB-C support, and a 120Hz display, Sheffer also mentioned he wanted to see the in-display fingerprint scanner in next year's device.

Prosser addressed all three points, saying that USB-C support isn't happening "ever". But the good news is that the iPhone 13 will finally hold its own against Android competition when it comes to the display, with Prosser confirming that we'll see the higher refresh rate roll out in the device.

With even the budget OnePlus Nord managing 90Hz, the iPhone 12's 60Hz has disappointed a lot of fans, so this tidbit is going to be great news.

When it comes to the return of Touch ID, which was replaced with Face ID with the iPhone X, Prosser is undoubtedly raising fans' hopes with the suggestion that it's "50/50" as to whether we see it reappear.

Apple has already rolled out Touch ID on the new iPad Air which doubles as the Sleep/ Wake button that – despite its placement – we found to work remarkably well. The new style Touch ID has users register a fingerprint from each hand, has improved functionality over the one of the past, and doesn't require a swipe up on-screen afterwards.

Of course, nothing is set in stone yet, and not every leak or rumor can be assumed to be correct, even when it comes from tipsters with a proven track record.

We're a year out from the iPhone 13 launch, so take everything with a pinch of salt.