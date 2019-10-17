iPhone 12 will have one big feature Apple didn't give the iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, it goes without saying, are very, very good phones. Sitting comfortably at the top of the current-gen pile Apple knows how to innovate.

But a big part of innovation is preparing for the future, and recent leaks suggest the iPhone 12 will be ready for the next phase of mobile computing.

According to Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo and Chinese-language tech news site MyDrivers, the forthcoming iPhone 12 will support 5G. The fifth generation mobile network promises lightning-fast data download and upload speeds, meaning better connectivity on the go.

Already rolling out across the world, 5G networks aren't currently supported even by some premium phones such as the iPhone 11 Pro, although some current-gen models such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 have been re-released with 5G compatibility.

Understandably, just as the Android handsets with 5G compatibility have gone up in value, expect to pay a little more for the future-proofed iPhone 12.

If the rumours are true, we're also unlikely to see the various iPhone 12 models until the third quarter of 2020, when 5G network access will conveniently be a little more prevalent.

Regardless, it's good to know Apple has one eye on the early 5G adopters now on shelves. We wouldn't be surprised if the other eye isn't already looking ahead to 6G...

