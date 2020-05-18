iPhone 12 video: Awe-inspiring new iPhone is simply stunning

One of the most exciting things about the new iPhone 12 launch is that the handset is slated to come in three different sizes across a four-model range, with a new 5.4-inch variant joining 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch smartphones.

Well, now we've just got our best look yet at exactly how that 5.4-inch new iPhone could look courtesy of this beautiful new concept design. The iPhone 12 in this video is the brainchild of Concept Creator and is based on the very latest leaks.

The iPhone 12, despite a rumoured delay in its launch, is the most anticipated new iPhone for half a decade, with next-gen 5G connectivity joining a smart new 3D camera system, blisteringly fast new A14 Bionic system on a chip and a raft of advanced new software features.

And a stunning new compact model of the iPhone 12, as visualised here, would no doubt be the perfect new iPhone upgrade for many people and a great partner to the budget small-size iPhone offering, the iPhone SE 2020. Hopefully we will hear more about the entire iPhone 12 range soon.