iPhone 12 SMOKED – Oppo destroys new iPhone in this crucial area

Having the option to juice up your phone battery in less than 30 minutes isn't a necessity for those of you who have the luxury of plugging them in overnight, and leave them relatively untouched throughout the day, but it's a desirable feature if you're playing games, watching videos, or doing anything that's going to drain the battery quickly.

A number of smartphones offer speedy charging options so you can have as little downtime as possible - which comes in handy for travelling as well - and while the likes of Apple and Samsung offer around a 50% battery charge after half an hour of charging, Oppo has just blown them out of the water with its 125W Flash Charge technology that can fully charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 20 minutes.

Here’s a first look at 125W Flash Charge technology in action. It can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 20 minutes. 🤯 #FlashForward pic.twitter.com/EWtfGcsL4mJuly 15, 2020

The Chinese company shared a video of the tech in action on its Twitter account, showcasing what customers have to look forward to in future smartphones from the brand. It already offers impressive charging speeds with its 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging that can fill up a battery in a little over 30 minutes, putting it ahead of its rivals, and now it's gearing up for a world where 5G smartphones are the norm.

Oppo's 125W flash charging absolutely obliterates Apple and Samsung's fast charging, and in just five minutes, it can get a 4,000 mAh battery up to 41%. It also incorporates a number of safety features, like temperature sensors, to "monitor the charging status and ensure maximum safety during charging," and uses "fuse overvoltage protection measures" to be extra safe.

To put that into context, the iPhone 11 Pro's 18W charger gets the battery up to 55% in half an hour, so it's a huge boon for the industry as a whole.

Companies like OnePlus are also making strides, with its Warp Charge 30T that can charge up a 4,510 mAh battery to 70% in 30 minutes, but as it stands, Oppo is on the cutting edge of the tech right now, and is perfectly positioned for the impending era of 5G.

Source: Tom's Guide