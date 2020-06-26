iPhone 12 price leaks — and, YAY!, it's super cheap 🥳

The Apple iPhone 12 is set to come four different variants when the range launches later on in 2020, with two sizes of the iPhone 12 and two of the iPhone 12 Pro made available, so leaks state.

Now, though, a new leak has revealed that there looks like there could be 4G and 5G versions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, and that the iPhone 12 4G is going to retail for $549, while the 4G iPhone 12 Max is going to ring in at $649.

my first iphone rumor is the 4g version of the 12 and 12 maxiphone 12(4g) if it happens will be 549$4g 12 max will be 649$ and there 5g prices are 649 and 749 just like jon prosser said.June 25, 2020

The iPhone 12 price leak comes from Twitter user Omega Leaks and Rumors, who cites the 5G prices that leakster Jon Prosser called back in May, before revealing the cheaper 4G prices.

Now, considering the 5G versions of the iPhone 12 is supposedly retailing for $649, which is $50 less than the iPhone 11, and that the 5G iPhone 12 Max is set for a $749 price point, these 4G version price points sound, at least on the face of it, believable.

$100 less for the 4G versions of the iPhone 12 will appeal to many users who still have no access to 5G networks, saving them money while at the same time securing them a phone from Apple's very latest suit of handsets. $549 is super cheap for a brand new Apple handset, even taking into account the Apple iPhone SE (2020).

Here at T3, if there are indeed 4G versions of the iPhone 12 incoming, then we expect the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max to come in 4G, but not the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will be 5G only.

Speaking candidly, too, we can't see a whole bunch of upgraders plump for the 4G variant, as the iPhone 12 range is Apple's first 5G phone series and, after watching countless Android handsets release with 5G connectivity, we're guessing most iPhone users will want to get in on the action.

On the contrary, analysts predict a "supercycle" of 5G iPhone upgrades.