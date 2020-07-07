iPhone 12 leak shows off the smallest model next to the iPhone SE

The iPhone 12 range is set to include three different-sized handsets over the four available models, and if you like the size of the affordable iPhone SE but want to upgrade to a proper flagship, the diminutive base model with its 5.4" screen could be just the ticket.

A dummy unit of the handset has leaked, and has been shown off alongside the iPhone SE and iPhone 7 to give us a better idea of how it measures up, and if you appreciate being able to use your smartphone one-handed, without touting around a device that's creeping into the realms of a tablet, then have we got some good news for you.

(Image credit: iZac via MacRumors)

MacRumours forum user iZac reportedly bought a dummy model of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 (middle) to see how it measures up against Apple's other more compact offerings - the iPhone SE and iPhone 7.

"From handling it I can say it does feel like a bit more of a stretch than the SE, which just nestles very comfortably in my hand. BUT, although it’s nearer to the 7, I will note that it feels a lot more manageable because the square profile and flat side lets you actually grip the device."

After whipping out a ruler for a quick size comparison, iZac concludes that it's 6mm wider than the iPhone SE, and 3mm thinner than the iPhone 7, which is in line with the leaked CAD drawings that placed the difference at 2.8mm.

The iPhone SE (2020) display measures 4.7-inches along with the iPhone 7, while the original iPhone SE screen came in at just 4-inches. iZac is using the original iPhone SE for his comparison here, but isn't put off by the larger size, which is encouraging.

(Image credit: iZac via MacRumours)

If the dummy model is an accurate representation of what we can expect, fans of a smaller form factor will be pleased. For everyone else, there are three other sizes to choose from; the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

What you may not be as thrilled about is the lack of a charger of earbuds in the box - and that goes for future iPhone SE packages too, based on recent reports.

Of course, Apple has yet to officially reveal the iPhone 12 or weigh in on what is and isn't going to be shipped in the box, so at this point, just take everything with a pinch of salt.

Source: MacRumours