iPads, AirPods and Macs get massive price cuts ahead of Amazon Prime Day

For tech enthusiasts Amazon Prime Day 2019 has well and truly come early, as right now a whole host of top-tier Apple products are discounted sizeably at the online retailer.

From iPads to MacBooks to AirPods there are fat discounts to be bagged right now across the board, and what makes all these deals even better is that they are also available with totally free shipping, too.

As such, if you've been thinking of an Apple upgrade for a while then now could be the perfect time to pull the trigger, as these are top products and very attractive discounts. The list of discounted Apple products can be browsed below.

Amazing Apple iPad deals

iPad 32GB (2018, Wi-Fi): $249 ($80 off, 24% price drop)

iPad 128GB (2018, Wi-Fi): $349 ($80 off, 19% price drop)

iPad 128GB (2018, Wi-Fi + LTE): $459 ($100 off, 18% price drop)

Awesome Apple iPad Pro deals

11-inch iPad Pro 64GB (Wi-Fi): $699 ($100 off, 13% price drop)

11-inch iPad Pro 256GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular): $949 ($150 off, 14% price drop)

11-inch iPad Pro 512GB (Wi-Fi): $999 ($150 off, 13% price drop)

11-inch iPad Pro 512GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular): $1,149 ($150 off, 12% price drop)

Marvelous MacBook deals

MacBook Air (2018, 1.6GHz, 8GB, 256GB): $1,249.99 ($150 off, 11% price drop)

13-inch MacBook Pro (2017, Space Gray, 2.3GHz, 8GB, 128GB): $1,099.99 ($200 off, 15% price drop)

13-inch MacBook Pro (2017, Space Gray, 2.3GHz, 8GB, 256GB): $1,299.99 ($200 off, 13% price drop)

Excellent deals on Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $179.99 ($20 off, 10% price drop)

Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case: $69.99 ($10 off, 11% price drop)

