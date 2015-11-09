iPad Pro to launch this Wednesday, Apple confirms

Apple has finally announced when you'll be able to get your hands on its big, but beautiful tablet – and it's good news. The iPad Pro will be available online from this Wednesday and in stores later in the week.

Apple also revealed pricing for the UK with the 32GB Wi-Fi model costing £679 while the 128GB Wi-Fi and Cellular version costing £899.

Apple's Pencil will cost £79 and the Smart Keyboard will be up for £139.

Not exactly cheap

If you want to check it's the right tablet for you though you'll have to wait until later in the week for when it hits stores. Apple hasn't confirmed an exact date though, but we'd hope for it to be in there by Friday.

Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Philip Schiller, said ."The early response to iPad Pro from app developers and our customers has been incredible, and we're excited to get iPad Pro into the hands of customers around the world this week.”

The iPad Pro comes with a 12.9-inch display and is more than a little large in the hand so it may be worth trying it out for yourself to check it's the tablet you want.