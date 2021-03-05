iPad Mini 6 breaks cover in slick new images

iPad Mini 6 rumors are thin on the ground, and we've been hearing conflicting reports around Apple's upcoming iPad, but at least we can take a peek at what it might look like in some fresh renders.

The iPad Mini 6 is reportedly launching in the first half of 2021, and it's speculated that it'll drop the Lightning Port for a USB-C connection, like the most recent iPad Pro. It's also set to be larger than the iPad Mini 5, but smaller than the iPad Air 4, and while support for the Apple Pencil 2 would be great – and is a feature of the renders – we don't expect to see this implemented outside of the premium iPad Pro.

Designer Svetapple has mocked up some renders based on the speculation so far, showing off an 8.9-inch display, and essentially echoing the iPad Air 4 design but in a smaller form factor. The Lightning Port is gone, replaced by a USB-C connection, and the power button with Touch ID is up top, meaning no Touch ID Home button in the bottom bezel like the iPad Mini 5. A 7MP FaceTime HD camera is located on the front, while over on the rear is a 12MP f/1.8 len, and the device supports Smart HDR 3 (Portrait mode).

(Image credit: Svetapple)

The internals have also been upgraded, with Apple's A14 bionic processor nestled inside, with 4GB RAM; this is combined with three storage options of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, and an LTE variant.

When it comes to the release date and price, it's all very much still shrouded in mystery. Apple's spring event is set for this month, and we could see all manner of new products unveiled, including the rumored Apple AirTags. Will the iPad Mini 6 make an appearance? The iPad Mini 5 launched in March 2019, but some reports point to a redesigned iPad Mini coming in the second half of 2021, so we don't have anything conclusive.

In the meantime, you can check out our roundup of best iPads, and best tablets if you don't want to fork out for a brand new iPad and would rather peruse what'll get a price drop when the new hardware launches.