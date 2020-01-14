Insane EE SIM-only deal is one of the best you'll find in this year's January sales

This year's January sales has so far delivered some truly astonishing SIM only deals. We've had everything from amazing value data deals, like this 30GB data contract-free doozy from Smarty, right through to unlimited data deals at truly jaw-dropping price points like the stunner from Three listed here.

And now UK network EE has exited deals hyperspace with this absolute weapon of a SIM only offer, which not only taps into the network's fastest in the UK connection speeds, but also offers a huge monthly data allowance, and free EU roaming.

The full details of the EE SIM only deal can be viewed below:

EE SIM | 60GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | EU roaming | £20 p/m | Contract length: 18 months | Available now at EE

For fans of hyperspace-fast network connections, big data and unlocked EU roaming, then this stunning SIM only deal should appeal massively. It delivers EE's best-in-class networks speeds, a huge 60GB of data, as well as EU roaming for £20 per month over an 18-month plan length.

For an extra £5 per month, you can add on a massive 40GB of additional data, too. Delivery on the SIM is fast and free.View Deal

Like the idea of an allowance-stuffed new SIM but would prefer to be with another network? Well, be sure to check out the very best SIM only deals on the market today by consulting T3's incredible deals comparison chart below. This tool lets you search for the exact SIM deal you want, with offers browseable by network, data allowance, monthly cost and more.

