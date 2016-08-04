Immerse yourself in the Rio 2016 Olympics with live and on-demand 360 degree video

Every four years the Olympics looks to outdo itself in style, pomp and innovation and it looks 2016 will be no different with the BBC announcing its going to be offering an extensive schedule of live and on-demand video in 360 degrees.
From the Opening Ceremony to the Closing Ceremony, and a treasure trove of sports in between including athletics and boxing, the service will be the largest of its kind ever offered by the BBC with over 100 hours of content planned across four different camera angles and a daily 360 highlights package.
The BBC Sport 360 service starts on Friday 5 August through a dedicated BBC Sport 360 trial app, available from today on Android, iOS and Samsung Gear VR.
"The BBC delivered the first truly digital Olympics for London 2012 and we've continued to develop and improve our digital service ever since," says Justin Barritt, executive product manager for BBC Sport. "Now, we're pushing the boundaries once again to bring people closer to the action than ever before. Not everyone can make it to Rio to cheer on Team GB so we're looking forward to giving sport fans the next best thing."
The full schedule of live BBC Sport 360 coverage includes (UK Time, subject to change):
- Friday, August 5, 0000-0330 - Opening Ceremony
- Saturday, August 6, 1400-1750, 1930-2020, 0100-0450 - Beach Volleyball
- Sunday, August 7, 1400-1750, 1930-2020, 0100-0450 - Beach Volleyball
- Monday, August 8, 1500-1800, 2100-0000 - Boxing
- Tuesday, August 9, 1500-1800, 2100-0000 - Boxing
- Wednesday, August 10, 2000-2245 - Artistic Gymnastics
- Thursday, August 11, 2000-2210 - Artistic Gymnastics
- Friday, August 12, 1300-1930, 2100-2350 - Fencing
- Saturday, August 13, 1330-1650 & 0000-0315 - Athletics
- Sunday, August 14, 0020-0230 - Athletics
- Monday, August 15, 1330-1610 & 0015-0250 - Athletics
- Tuesday, August 16, 1330-1640 & 0015-0250 - Athletics
- Wednesday, August 17, 0200-0505 - Beach Volleyball
- Thursday, August 18, 0200-0505 - Beach Volleyball
- Friday, August 19, 1930-2130 - Basketball (Men's SFs)
- Saturday, August 20, 1500-1650 & 1930-2200 - Diving
- Sunday, August 21, 1530-1730 & 1945-2205 - Basketball (Men's Finals)
- Monday, August 22, 0000-0330 - Closing Ceremony
