If this new leak is correct, the iPad Pro is going to be a beast

The iPad Pro has been rumoured for so long now we thought it was never going to come, but we were wrong. Dimensions for the tablet have now leaked, suggesting Apple's latest slate is going to be the biggest one yet.

Serial and often correct tipster, OnLeaks, shared the iPad Pro schematics on Twitter, suggesting the upcoming tablet will sport a massive 223 x 206 x 7.2mm chassis.

Read more: Apple iPad Air 2019 review: the best tablet for 90% of people

If true, that would make it the biggest iPad to date. The iPad Pro would reportedly have a 12.9-inch Retina display, which is a sizeable upgrade from the 9.7-inch display on the iPad Air 2.

On top of being beefier, the leak also claims that the Pro will swap Apple's Lighting connector in favour of a new USB Type C port.

The blueprint reportedly dates back to December 2014, suggesting the slate is well along its development lifecycle so a few things could be different on the final version.

We last heard about the iPad Pro in November, when news out of Japan tipped it for a late 2015 release. However sources told Bloombergin March that supply chain delays now mean it's more likely to arrive in 2016.

The Pro is also tipped to pack a new A9 processor as well as dual top and bottom speakers for improved stereo sound.

With iPad sales dropping after the introduction of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, Apple is seemingly looking to reinvigorate its tablet arm by aiming the Pro at business users.

We expect Apple to flaunt the iPad Pro at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference which takes place from June 8-12.