Iconic lifestyle brand Cole Haan launches in Australia with premium footwear range

International lifestyle brand Cole Haan has just announced its launch into the Australian market. It will make its debut with a range of premium men’s and women’s footwear and accessories via a partnership with fashion distributor True Alliance.

Cole Haan has built a reputation around creating classic, professional looking dress shoes that wear like sneakers, using performance designs to pair comfort and style.

For the southern hemisphere launch, shoppers in Australia and New Zealand will get virtually the same products as Cole Haan stocks in the US, but they'll miss out on its high winter range.

Online orders will be filled at a dedicated warehouse and distribution centre in Sydney. Local products are set to be delivered as early as this month (March), thanks to a shipping partnership with Australia Post.

Pricing for the brand's men's and women's shoes range from AU$200 - AU$430 and AU$220 - AU$350, respectively. The brand's bags and accessories start at AU$119 and max out at AU$999.

True Alliance brand manager, Adam Hendler, told Inside Retail: “Speaking specifically with regard to Australia, our plan is simple; we want to make sure Cole Haan is accessible to Australians who are used to seeing it overseas on their travels, something we feel is more important than ever given international travel isn’t a certainty for some time.”

Established in 1928, Cole Haan is a US-based brand renowned for heritage and classic designs integrated with innovative technologies. It boasts a global reputation for creating high-quality footwear and accessories for both men and women that appeal to the active lives of professionals.