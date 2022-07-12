I own Bose NC Headphones 700 – here's why you should buy a pair this Amazon Prime Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When I'm asked what the best headphones I own are, I don't hesitate to answer: it's the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. I've used them extensively since 2019, they're still in great shape, and have helped me through many miles of air travel in extra comfort thanks to great active noise-cancelling (ANC).

View the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 70 deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today, Tuesday 12 July 2022, marks the start of Amazon Prime Day. Which you could also call your lucky day, because the Bose 700 headphones are on sale with a massive 50 per cent off their asking price. That means they're just £174.95.







(opens in new tab) Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: was £349.99, now £174.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) These super over-ear headphones have 50% off this Amazon Prime Day, so be sure to act fast as this is one of the star deals of the sales. With superb active noise-cancelling (ANC), a great app, and ultimate comfort, few can compete with Bose's premier over-ear headphones offering.

The T3 take: Ultimate ANC for the ultimate price

That's less than a pair of Apple AirPods Pro in-ears. And let me tell you: the Bose over-ears deliver a whole lot more comfort, better ANC in my opinion, and really extensive battery life that, even after three years of use, gets me around 19 hours per charge no problems.

There's also a really nifty hard carry case included in the asking price, which is great for protection, and also features a little pouch within to store extras such as the 2.5-3.5mm cable that's also included. Because, if you don't want to use wireless, then the Bose 700 headphones cater for connections too.

