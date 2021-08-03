I can't wait to try Pure Electric's range-topping Pure Air Pro LR e-scooter

Pure Electric, the British e-scooter brand, has just unveiled the brand new Pure Air Pro LR electric scooter – complete with new premium colourways which are also now available on the five-star-rated Pure Air Pro (2021).

The new Pure Air Pro LR sits proudly at the top of the Pure Air electric scooter range, with a refined design, longer range and a beautiful wooden deck.

A review unit is currently being couriered to my door, and I can't wait to test it out!

As we touched on earlier, the most visually-striking upgrade is the stunning birch and maple plywood deck, which has been engineered to provide a more secure, safe standing platform with the addition of grip tape while smoothing out vibrations compared to a standard deck.

The new deck has been treated to withstand everyday weather including rainfall, while the construction makes it perfect for longer, more comfortable rides.

The new look is completed by three premium new colourways – Pure Air Pro LR comes in metallic Mercury Grey, Cobalt Blue and Stone Gold options. I've included an image of all three colourways below and I'm really struggling to pick a favourite.

(Image credit: Pure Electric)

The LR in Pure Air Pro LR actually stands for Long Range and is designed to achieve a distance of up to 60km / 37.2 miles between charges.

It features the same powerful 500W rear wheel motor as the class-leading Pure Air (2021) and Pure Air Pro (2021), which we've found delivers impressive acceleration and hill-climbing capability. Pure Electric claims the motor can now peak at 700W – offering even more performance.

Of course, the Pure Air Pro LR also promises to offer the amazing build quality that I've come to expect from Pure Electric scooters.

The strong steel chassis is capable of carrying a 120kg load and features the advanced ‘click-lock’ folding mechanism. You also get IP65 waterproof rating, which makes it ideal for use in British weather and that's backed by Pure’s one-year warranty.

You'll also benefit from a USB charge port mounted to the handlebar, which useful for keeping phones, lights or other gadgets charged while out and about.

Pure Air Pro LR has an RRP of £749 and is available exclusively online at pureelectric.com and in Pure Electric showrooms.

